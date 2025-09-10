Possible Charlie Kirk Shooter Seen Running Across Roof Shortly After Shooting

Play video content

Law enforcement is still searching for the person who shot Charlie Kirk, and new video might show the shooter's vantage point, as well as their escape from the scene.

This clip is making the rounds on social media right now ... and, it begins right after the fatal shot was fired as the assembled masses at Utah Valley University in Orem watch Charlie go down.

In the far background of the video -- atop a campus building -- it appears a figure is running from the area.

It's a blink, and you'll miss it moment ... but, the shape definitely looks like a person darting across the roof, and a spokesperson for the university did say the shooter fired from the roof of a building about 200 yards from where Charlie was sitting.

As you know ... video showed a bullet cutting through Kirk's neck -- forcing his head back violently before he started to bleed out from the wound.

Kirk was rushed to a local hospital ... but, doctors were unable to save his life. President Trump announced his death around 1:40 PM PT.

Numerous politicians from both sides of the aisle have condemned the shooting, in addition to all political violence.