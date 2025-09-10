Utah Valley University Men's Soccer Game Canceled After Charlie Kirk Shot On Campus

The Utah Valley University men's soccer game scheduled for later Wednesday has been canceled ... after Charlie Kirk was shot on campus.

The school just announced the move ... explaining in a statement its tilt with UC Davis will not go forward "due to the active police situation" at the university.

The game "will not be made up," UVU officials announced.

The contest had been slated to kick off at 7 PM MT at UCCU Stadium. The 5-0 Wolverines will now play next on Sept. 15 during a road matchup with UC San Diego.

Kirk, as you know, was shot earlier Wednesday afternoon ... while he was in the heart of UVU's campus talking to students and others about hot-button political issues.

Kirk was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a neck wound ... though Donald Trump announced a short time later the activist had passed away due to his injuries.

"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us," Trump said on Truth Social. "Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"