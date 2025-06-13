Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher Says They've Finalized Divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen can't put on his Borat accent and talk about his wife anymore ... 'cause he and his ex Isla Fisher say they've officially finalized their divorce.

The two actors shared the same statement to their respective Instagram stories Friday ... announcing they've officially agreed to a settlement more than a year after announcing their estrangement.

The two write that they are proud of what they've achieved in their time together, and they have great respect for each other.

Sacha and Isla add they're committed to maintaining a friendship and strong co-parenting relationship for their three children.

As you know ... Sasha and Isla announced via a shared Instagram post where the two were dressed up in tennis outfits -- telling fans that after their two-decade match, the duo were splitting up.

They first met in 2001 and got engaged in 2004. They married in Paris in 2010.

Just weeks before the divorce announcement, SBC was accused of acting inappropriately toward Rebel Wilson on the set of the 2016 movie "The Brothers Grimsby."

Sacha denied Rebel's claims ... but, it's unclear if the allegations played any role in the couple's divorce.