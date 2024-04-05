Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher Announce Divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are ending their marriage -- something they both just announced ... this after 14 years together.

The 'Borat' star and the "Wedding Crashers" actress posted the same statement Friday, writing ... "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."

They add, "We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

Sacha and Isla first met in 2001, and then got engaged a few years later in 2004. They were engaged until 2010, when they finally tied the knot in Paris.

The couple has lived all over the place, and they've raised their family both here in the States and abroad as well -- including Australia and England. They share three children together, two daughters and a son ... Olive, Elula and Montgomery, all of whom are minors.

Sacha and Isla's divorce seems to have come out of nowhere -- especially since they were hand in hand just last May.

The timing is interesting though ... because Sacha has recently been under fire by Rebel Wilson, who alleged misconduct by him during their 2016 movie "The Brothers Grimsby."

Ironically, Isla was also in that flick ... and it was the first movie she did with her then-hubby.