Celebs Who Said Yes to Selfies On the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

Celebs Take Award-Winning Selfies on Red Carpet

Hollywood's biggest stars collided with their biggest fans on the town's biggest night ... and we have the pics!

From Shaboozey to Nicole Kidman, fans got some incredible selfies outside of the Dolby Theatre ahead of the 2026 Oscars.

Timothée Chalamet wore shades while throwing up a peace sign, while making this lucky fan's day.