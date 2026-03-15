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Celebs Who Said Yes to Selfies On the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

2026 Academy Awards Celebs Take Award-Winning Selfies on Red Carpet

By TMZ Staff
Published
Lights, Camera, Selfies On The Oscars 2026 Red Carpet
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Stars Who Stopped for Selfies Launch Gallery
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Hollywood's biggest stars collided with their biggest fans on the town's biggest night ... and we have the pics!

From Shaboozey to Nicole Kidman, fans got some incredible selfies outside of the Dolby Theatre ahead of the 2026 Oscars.

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Timothée Chalamet wore shades while throwing up a peace sign, while making this lucky fan's day.

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And Teyana Taylor blew kisses for her special snapshot.

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