Kim Kardashian 'The Princess Of Prison Reform' ... Inmates Sending Her Letters By The Thousands

Kim Kardashian's Inbox Being Flooded With Letters From Prisoners Around The Country

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Kardashian is becoming the fairy godmother of prison inmates, because they're flooding her inbox with thousands of letters every day ... asking her to help them find freedom.

Sources close to Kim tell TMZ ... inmates around the country are sending Kim an endless amount of notes from prison, hoping she and her legal team can find a way to get them clemency.

We're told Kim's also earned a new nickname within the prison system, as both staffers and inmates refer to her as "The Princess of Prison Reform.' The nickname and letters have some basis in fact ... Kim and her team just helped Cyntoia Brown get clemency in Tennessee after 15 years in prison.

As you know, Kim was instrumental in getting elusive prison reform legislation enacted after her meeting with President Trump. CNN's Van Jones said it squarely ... the law would never have been passed but for Kim K.

In addition to Cyntoia's clemency, Kim also played a key role in freeing 63-year-old grandma Alice Marie Johnson and Matthew Charles ... two prisoners she mentioned to POTUS during their powwow.

Kim's batting 3-for-3 ... and that gets you into the penitentiary hall of fame.