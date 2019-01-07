Kim Kardashian Celebrates Cyntoia Brown As Inmate is Granted Clemency

Kim Kardashian is making a huge difference in prison reform once again, playing a key role in helping to get clemency for Tennessee inmate Cyntoia Brown.
Cyntoia, imprisoned for 15 years for killing a man who was allegedly using her as a sex slave when she was 16, has just been granted clemency by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. She's set to be released on parole supervision Aug. 7.
Kim recruited her attorney -- Shawn Holley -- to help Cyntoia's clemency campaign, which started garnering tons of publicity after KK and other celebs like Rihanna, LeBron James and Snoop Dogg started bringing attention to her case.
Holley offered support, resources and called the District Attorney's Office on Cyntoia's behalf.
After being granted clemency Monday following a long legal battle, Cyntoia issued a statement saying, "I am thankful for all the support, prayers, and encouragement I have received.
I am thankful to my lawyers and their staffs, and all the others who, for the last decade have freely given their time and expertise to help me get to this day. I love all of you and will be forever grateful.
With God's help, I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others, especially young people. My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been."
As you know, Kim went to the White House last summer to meet with President Trump and talk clemency and prison reform. She also played a major role in freeing Alice Marie Johnson and Matthew Charles ... both people she mentioned to Trump during their meeting.