Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Go Shopping in Miami, Throng of Cameras Follow

Kim & Kanye South Beach Shopping Brings Pack of Paps

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West should feel right at home in Miami already, because wherever they go ... a frenzy follows.

The new South Beach residents hit up high-end boutique The Webster for over an hour Saturday, and were greeted by a slew of media and paparazzi as they headed out to their getaway ride.

The couple didn't have much to say, but their smiles said it all on Friday ... when they were spotted smooching on the balcony of their $14 MILLION condo in the building known as the "Billionaire Beach Bunker."

As we've told you ... Kanye made the real estate purchase -- a 4 bedroom, 5 1/2 bath, 4,700 square feet beauty with a massive terrace -- for Kim for Christmas. We're told the 2 plan to split time with their family between their Hidden Hills estate and the Miami pad.

Clearly, some shopping needed to be done as they settle into their new place.