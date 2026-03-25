Chrisean Rock Has Bench Warrant Issued For Arrest After Allegedly Blowing Off Court

There's a warrant out for Chrisean Rock's arrest ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, a bench warrant was issued after Chrisean allegedly blew off a court hearing in February.

It looks like this all stems from a traffic ticket.

The docs say on January 26, the Los Angeles prosecutors filed two misdemeanor charges against Chrisean for driving on a suspended license in Hermosa Beach, CA back in December 2025.

It looks like Chrisean was supposed to show up to court for an arraignment on February 26 ... but it appears she was a no-show ... so the court issued a bench warrant.

While it's been a few weeks since the warrant was issued, there don’t appear to be any updates to Chrisean's case in the court system ... so it seems the warrant is still active.