Young Buck Gets Into Fight With Afroman's Crew

Play video content TMZ.com

Afroman and Young Buck were recently at odds -- and it got so ugly, hands were thrown ... leading to a full-blown brouhaha breaking out between their respective crews.

Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... the G-Unit rapper got into it last weekend with one of Afroman's up-and-coming artists, Lil Sodi, at this place called The Zarati Shop in Abingdon, VA -- where Afroman and co. were scheduled to perform, and where YB was also performing.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We're told after Buck exited the stage and Afroman was getting ready to go out there ... some kind of altercation occurred in the VIP room that escalated into a brawl between Sodi and Buck -- and it required lots of people to help break it up.

Afroman took to social media to explain things from his POV. The guy claims Young Buck rolled into the VIP room -- where he and Sodi were -- and appeared to be intoxicated. Not just that, but Afroman says Buck was hurling profanities and being disrespectful ... especially to Sodi.

Afroman says they tried to get Buck to leave them alone, but alleges he kept at it ... and Afroman claims Buck actually smacked Sodi in the stomach ... which apparently set Sodi off.

As you see in our video, it took a while to separate the parties -- Afroman wasn't directly involved in the mix -- and tensions were high in the room. Afroman came down on the venue staffers, whom he said had a responsibility to manage Buck and the talent better.

Now, Young Buck himself had words for Afroman and co. after the fact ... continuing to taunt them and suggesting they could finish their business at another time, while also claiming he was just trying to come show them love and they jumped him.

It's clear Afroman doesn't wanna drag this out -- he posted a peace treaty and well-wishes.