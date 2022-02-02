Young Buck Arrested For Vandalism, Allegedly Damaged Ex Girlfriend's Car

Young Buck got busted in Nashville after allegedly kicking the crap out of his ex-girlfriend's car ... TMZ has learned.

According to the arrest affidavit, obtained by TMZ, Nashville police officers responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday involving Young Buck and his ex.

Cops say when they got to the woman's home, she told them Young Buck texted her early in the morning that he was coming over. Police say the woman told them Young Buck began kicking the front door when she did not answer.

Buck's ex also told cops she went outside after he bounced and noticed damage to both the passenger and driver side of her car, which was parked in the driveway.

Police say they confirmed there was damage to the woman's car, and there was security footage of the alleged incident.

Not long after, cops say they found Young Buck driving the car he took to the woman's home and he was arrested during a traffic stop.

Young Buck was booked into jail on a vandalism charge ... but he's already out on a $1,000 bond.