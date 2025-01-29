Alabama Barker Denies Rumors She Hooked Up With Tyga

Alabama Barker is denying rumors she hooked up with Tyga and Soulja Boy ... and it's all because of a Bhad Bhabie diss track.

Travis Barker's daughter clapped back at folks spreading the unfounded rumors on social media, responding to a fan who asked her straight up if she messed around with Tyga or Soulja.

Alabama's response ... "Absolutely not."

Tyga also appears to have shot down the rumors, posting a TikTok with a famous 50 Cent meme and a cap emoji ... which is slang for lies.

Worth noting ... Alabama is just 19 years old, while Tyga and Soulja are in their 30s.

Bhad Bhabie started the rumor with a recent diss track aimed at Alabama ... as part of the ongoing beef between the former friends.

In the track, BB raps ... "F***** on Soulja and Tyga got you pregnant (Uh)."