Bhad Bhabie Escapes Los Angeles After Dramatic Week of Violence

Bhad Bhabie is getting the hell out of L.A. for a bit ... and who could blame her after the harrowing week she's had?!

Bhabie was snapped at LAX on Friday for a flight that appeared to be heading to Atlanta ... the first time she's been seen since a trio of armed gunmen tried to break into her house while she was home.

As we reported ... BB had a horrifying encounter on Thursday when the suspects showed up ... but fled before the cops arrived.

Her on-and-off BF Le Vaughn was also at her house, arriving there just minutes before the armed suspects attempted to break in through a side door, according to our law enforcement sources.

A rep for Bhabie confirmed to TMZ that cops visited her home. However, they were following up on leads in relation to Wednesday's shooting at Sam's Hofbrau strip club near downtown L.A.

Play video content

TMZ broke the story ... Le Vaughn -- the father of Bhabie's child -- was shot in the hand after he and some friends got into an altercation with another group at the club.

Police say at least one other person was shot as well before the suspects fled. Detectives have not made any arrests -- and it's still unclear if the two situations are connected.