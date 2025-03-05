Bhad Bhabie's Dad Worried for Her Safety After Le Vaughn Shooting

Play video content TMZ.com

Bhad Bhabie and her BF Le Vaughn might drop off the radar for a bit, on the heels of him getting shot at an L.A. strip club -- her dad says he's a little worried about someone trying to finish the job.

We talked to Ira Peskowitz Wednesday on "TMZ Live," and he says whatever went down last night at Sam's Hofbrau strip club in DTLA ... LV had concerns about individuals involved in the shooting possibly showing up at the home where he lives with BB, AKA Danielle Bregoli, and their kids.

Play video content

As we reported, the suspects made a clean getaway after the early morning shooting incident, and Ira says he just wants to make sure innocent people -- such as his daughter Danielle, his granddaughter Kali, or LV's toddler son -- don't get hurt.

LV posted video from the hospital bed where he was recovering from a gunshot wound to his hand, and is expected to be fine. Ira says LV told him some details about what sparked the violence, and he confirmed it was not over Danielle.

Play video content TMZ.com

Still, Bhad Bhabie's pops says it's unclear if LV was the target of the shooters, or if he just got caught up in someone else's trouble -- but, he adds, "Ya never know, they might wanna come back and just retaliate for whatever type of beef that was going on between them."