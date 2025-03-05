Bhad Bhabie's Baby Daddy Le Vaughn Posts Hospital Video After Being Shot

Bhad Bhabie’s on-and-off boyfriend, Le Vaughn, has given the A-OK from the hospital -- only hours after being shot in a wild altercation at an L.A. strip club.

In the 30-second IG Story video, LV showed off his heavily bandaged left hand from his hospital bed while throwing a few sultry expressions at the camera. Judging by the vibe, it looks like what sources told us earlier -- he’s going to be alright.

Play video content

Le Vaughn was shot early Wednesday morning inside Sam’s Hofbrau near downtown L.A., where two groups of guys reportedly got into an altercation and things escalated into gunfire.

LAPD confirmed LV was hit in the hand, while another person took a hit to the shoulder during the chaos, which spilled outside onto the streets.

Police were nearby and tried to chase down a suspect in a white Mercedes G-Wagon, but the driver managed to get away.

The other victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and as of now, police don’t have any names of suspects.