Bhad Bhabie's Mom Slams Alabama Barker for Involving Granddaughter in Feud

Keep My Granddaughter's Name Out Your Mouth!!!

Bhad Bhabie's mom Barbara Bregoli is ripping Alabama Barker and her family -- even threatening Travis Barker and his son 1-year-old Rocky -- after AB named BB's daughter Kali on her Insta Story.

Play video content

Check out the clip ... AB, in what seems to be a new diss track, raps about Kali being born only because Bhad Bhabie's off-and-on boyfriend Le Vaughn was getting with her "for bag." Yikes.

The insult set Barbara off ... and she erupted on her Instagram Story Tuesday, referring to Alabama as "dirty ass hoe Arkansas" while saying her dad, Travis, moved on from her with a new family.

Naming Travis' son with Kourtney Kardashian, she adds ... "Rocky rules while you're just on your knees" -- further insinuating sexual acts with eggplant emojis.

Barbara goes as far as tagging the Blink-182 drummer to threaten him, warning ... "You better put your little hoe in her place before she gets a reality check ... She comes for my granddaughter I come for your little one!!!" Double yikes.

The hate keeps coming, with Barbara targeting Travis' son Landon by sharing a video of him saying he had a hard time making friends in school. She also posted a video of Alabama venting about her so-called friends leaving her side when life gets tough and she's not there to "pay for everything."

Leaving a parting message for the "Cry Bhabie" rapper, Barbara writes ... "This little c***t [sic] really thought she did something when she just showed everyone she is nothing but a little 🍆 s****ng H*E."

Barbara also calls out Alabama's mom Shanna Moakler on her Story, accusing her of getting a previous post removed. She quips ... "Like mother like daughter 🐈🐈."

She certainly left no words minced.

The "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper's dad Ira Peskowitz even got involved, sharing a photo of Kali and scolding Alabama for using her for a song.

He warns ... "I don’t have a dog in this fight but need be I have a pack of wolves that would put shame to the Twilight saga".

TMZ has learned he also sent a polite DM to Travis on Instagram requesting his granddaughter not be thrown into the middle of the contentious feud, arguing ... "I'm working very hard to keep her pure from the life my daughter had."

He also asked TB to pass the request along to Alabama.

Alabama indirectly responded to the drama by sharing a screenshot of an alleged DM she received of someone telling her BB's man Le Vaughn chased her 20 feet down L.A.'s infamous Melrose Avenue to ask for her Instagram the same week BB gave birth to their child.

Play video content TMZ.com

She also shared her latest BB diss track, which debuted at No. 5 on the U.S. Spotify Viral 100 chart.

Time will tell who will make the next move in this beefy family feud.