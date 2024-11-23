Danielle Bregoli Steps Out with Boyfriend Le Vaughn After Cancer Diagnosis News

Danielle Bregoli's spending time with her loved ones amid her difficult cancer diagnosis ... stepping out with her boyfriend in the first photos since the news broke.

The social media sensation, also known as Bhad Bhabie, stepped out in Calabasas Friday ... with a tight black shirt, matching leggings and Puma slides on.

Her head is covered with a beanie in these pics ... matching her man Le Vaughn's style as the two headed toward their car.

The two laughed and joked together ... appearing to be in good spirits despite the devastating news the rapper recently received.

Danielle's appearance here seems to be her first out in public since news of her cancer diagnosis broke ... after she posted online and seemed to say she was dealing with the disease.

We later confirmed with a family source that she does have cancer ... and that she's in a doctor's care.

Le Vaughn has been photographed out with their daughter -- born in March of this year just three months after DB revealed she was pregnant -- since the news came out ... pushing their little one in a stroller while out in Tarzana, a suburb of L.A.