Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bhad Bhabie's BF Le Vaughn Gets Shot at L.A. Strip Club

Bhad Bhabie's BF Le Vaughn Shot at Strip Club

Published
le vaughn bhad bhabie main getty
Getty

Bhad Bhabie's on-and-off BF, and father of her child, is recovering from a shooting incident that started inside an L.A. strip club ... TMZ has learned.

Le Vaughn was shot early Wednesday morning while he was inside Sam's Hofbrau near downtown L.A. -- according to multiple sources, 2 groups of guys got into an altercation while enjoying the entertainment, and someone opened fire.

Sam's Hofbrau

LAPD says the action spilled outside, and several more shots popped off, with 2 people getting hit -- Le Vaughn was hit in the hand, and another person was shot in the shoulder.

Police were in the area and tried to nab a suspect in a white G-Wagon, but they hopped on the 10 freeway and managed to evade officers.

Le Vaughn & Bhad Bhabie

We're told Le Vaughn's gonna be okay ... he and the other victim were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and police don't have any names of suspects.

Of course, Le Vaughn's been in the middle of Bhad Bhabie's recent beef with Alabama Barker, who BB believes hooked up with her baby daddy ... prompting their most recent breakup.

alabama barker

Yeah, we know what you're thinking -- but, neither woman was at Sam's Hofbrau last night.

For her part, Bhad Bhabie was doing a Twitch stream with rapper DDG.

Story developing ...

related articles