Bhad Bhabie's BF Le Vaughn Gets Shot at L.A. Strip Club

Bhad Bhabie's on-and-off BF, and father of her child, is recovering from a shooting incident that started inside an L.A. strip club ... TMZ has learned.

Le Vaughn was shot early Wednesday morning while he was inside Sam's Hofbrau near downtown L.A. -- according to multiple sources, 2 groups of guys got into an altercation while enjoying the entertainment, and someone opened fire.

LAPD says the action spilled outside, and several more shots popped off, with 2 people getting hit -- Le Vaughn was hit in the hand, and another person was shot in the shoulder.

Police were in the area and tried to nab a suspect in a white G-Wagon, but they hopped on the 10 freeway and managed to evade officers.

We're told Le Vaughn's gonna be okay ... he and the other victim were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and police don't have any names of suspects.

Of course, Le Vaughn's been in the middle of Bhad Bhabie's recent beef with Alabama Barker, who BB believes hooked up with her baby daddy ... prompting their most recent breakup.

Yeah, we know what you're thinking -- but, neither woman was at Sam's Hofbrau last night.

For her part, Bhad Bhabie was doing a Twitch stream with rapper DDG.