Bhad Bhabie's BF Le Vaughn Discharged From Hospital After L.A. Shooting

Bhad Bhabie's on-and-off boyfriend, Le Vaughn, is going to be "just fine" after getting shot in the left pinky finger during an early-morning L.A. strip club altercation on Wednesday.

Our sources say the rapper was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Play video content

His release came after he assured fans he was A-okay, showing off his heavily bandaged left pinky from a hospital bed in a short IG clip.

We're told a second person was shot during the ugly incident ... the individual was treated for a non-life-threatening shoulder injury in the hospital as well.

The chaotic brawl escalated from the club to the streets before the suspect sped away in a white Mercedes G-Wagon. So far, no suspects have been named.

Bhad Bhabie has yet to speak out on her man's scary altercation ... but has been going off on Alabama Barker on her Instagram Story after AB rapped about BB's daughter, Kali, in what seems to be a new diss track dropped on Tuesday.

She slammed ... "Who told this hoe to talk about my kid? You thought that was a good idea?" She also warned her that she "better run" next time they meet face-to-face.

Those definitely sound like fighting words ... which is surprising, considering Bhad Bhabie's father, Ira Peskowitz, came on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and said BB and LV might lay low for a bit in order to ensure their safety.

Play video content TMZ.com