Notre Dame's Jadarian Price Gets NIL Deal W/ Jeweler Johnny Dang, Custom Piece!

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price is one of several college football stars inking the coolest NIL deal to date -- a partnership with celeb jeweler Johnny Dang -- and he tells TMZ Sports the collab is way more valuable than his own custom piece!!

Price -- who scored seven touchdowns this past season for the Fighting Irish -- visited Dang's famous store in Houston recently ... where he worked alongside the icemaker to design some one-of-a-kind jewelry.

While diamonds are great, Price said the partnership goes far beyond shiny items ... as he said the experience will set him up for the future.

"It's gonna go a long way," Price said of the deal. "Just sharing contacts, meeting him and the people around him who helped him have his success."

The athlete said the unique deal is another reminder of how name, image and likeness deals are changing the college sports landscape ... as he never thought he'd get the chance to work with a high-profile guy like Dang, who has a ton of A-list clients like Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and superstar athletes.

"It's not just about the quick cash, flashy chains ... but also the networking piece," Price said.

Speaking of chains -- Price tells us his special collab with Dang that's in the works will be worth a pretty penny, so it's also got monetary value, too.

Dang joined the NIL game when he linked up with A&P Sports Agency ... which works to get student-athletes the best sponsorships that cater to their actual interests.

Other A&P athletes who have gotten in on the Dang deal include Khmori House, Jacarrius Peak, Justice Finkley and Hunter Osborne.

As for what Price's teammates think of his business move ... he joked they're already asking for a hook-up.