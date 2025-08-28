Who Is Joanna Freeman? Get to Know Marcus Freeman's Wife

Marcus Freeman's supported lots of players over the course of his coaching career ... and he's been getting plenty of support from his wife Joanna at the same time!

The head coach of the University of Notre Dame's football team and his spouse have been together since their college years, and she's seen him bounce from squad to squad before ending up with the Fighting Irish.

We're going to take a look into the personal life of the coach's wife and see how she's been in his corner for more than a decade.

Joanna's Originally From Ohio and Worked as a Reporter

Joanna's originally from Massillon, Ohio, and she grew up in a family that idolized the Cleveland Browns, according to Yahoo! Sports.

The coach's wife decided to stay local for college, attending Otterbein University in nearby Westerville.

She later became a reporter for WBNS-TV in Columbus, Ohio, covering news and traffic, according to her X account.

Joanna switched to focus on her family when her husband was offered a coaching gig at Ohio's Kent State University.

The Couple Has Six Kids Together

Joanna and Marcus first met when he was playing football at Ohio State University, and they lived in the same housing complex at the time.

The coach's wife told Yahoo! Sports she didn't exactly have "a super romantic love story" with her now-husband, and admitted they "had a lot of breakups and make-ups" along the way.

The two eventually decided to make things official, and the Freemans held a wedding ceremony in February 2010.

Joanna and Marcus went on to start a family with the birth of their eldest child, Vinny, and they have five other children ... Siena, Gino, Nico, Capri, and Rocco.

Marcus Relies Heavily on Joanna for Support

Marcus has been pretty open about the support Joanna's provided for him throughout his career, and how she's kept him grounded.

The coach told Yahoo! Sports his wife was "going to be ready to fire back" if he ever acted like "a jerk" ... hey, honesty is the best policy!

Although his coaching career hasn't always been easy for their family to manage, Joanna says, she's been pleased to see the "positive impact" he's made on the lives of his players.