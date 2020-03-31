Tom Brady Officially Gets Beloved #12 From Chris Godwin

Breaking News

It's official -- Tom Brady will wear #12 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after securing the digits from teammate, Chris Godwin!!!

And, here's the crazy part -- Godwin gave it up for FREE!!!

There have been CRAZY stories in the past about players exchanging money, jewelry and more to trade jersey numbers with their teammates.

Most famously, Clinton Portis offered Ifeanyi Ohalete $40k for his #26 ... and the transaction actually ended up in court.

But, there was no drama this time around ... with Godwin just handing the number to Brady -- no strings attached.

It would have been a branding disaster for Tom to take a different number -- he's had #12 for 20 years and built his TB12 brand around it.

Godwin -- who will now wear #14 -- previously said he'd part ways with his number #12 jersey out of respect to the GOAT ... but mentioned he had been wearing doce since high school.