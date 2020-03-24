Bucs Already Selling Tom Brady #12 Jerseys, QB Puts On Cliche Clinic In Phoner

Breaking News

Tom Brady wouldn't say if he's locked up the #12 jersey in Tampa Bay yet ... but it seems the Bucs have already spoken for him -- because they're already selling it on their website!!!

Brady just addressed the media Tuesday for the first time since signing his contract with Tampa Bay ... and it was a master class in deflection.

It was cliche after cliche after cliche followed by non-answer after non-answer ... even when it came to the pseudo-controversy over the #12 Bucs jersey.

As we previously reported, star receiver Chris Godwin has rocked the jersey ever since he got to Tampa ... and it sure sounded like he wouldn't mind holding onto it in an interview with ESPN last week.

But, with TB12 being TB12, of course, it was only a matter of time before he got the uni ... and it seems the Bucs are confirming that news on their own site this week.

Tom Brady dodged the question about what number he’ll wear, but the team’s official website is already selling No. 12 (as expected) https://t.co/EQu2X17WFy pic.twitter.com/IgkiZ4l2GT — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) March 24, 2020 @kpatra

As for Brady's take on the digits ... well, like every other answer he gave during his phoner Tuesday, he didn't really talk about it.

Brady said he was solely focused on things of greater importance -- like adapting to his new team.

Tom also dodged other questions about his Pats departure throughout the 30-minute convo with media ... evading the Qs like he was Lamar Jackson!!!