Rob Gronkowski's Bro Says Tampa Reunion W/ Brady Is Unlikely, I'd Be Shocked

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Sorry, Bucs fans -- Tom Brady almost certainly ain't bringing Rob Gronkowski to Tampa this season ... Gronk's bro tells TMZ Sports he thinks the TE is officially DONE with football.

"I can't say anything for him," Chris Gronkowski says. "But, I think that he might be moving on ... I would be surprised for sure."

Of course, rumors have flown about a possible Gronk-Brady reunion in Tampa this past week ... with some thinking, the move is in the best interest of both parties now that TB12 is the Bucs' new starter.

Remember, Gronk's had a year off to get his body right after retiring suddenly in March 2019 ... and he'd certainly be a big weapon for his old pal in the new Florida digs. Also, Chris tells us Rob DID use to own property in the area.

But, Gronk just signed a deal with WWE to be a part-time personality for the org. ... and when we spoke with Chris on Monday, he said he thinks that should officially signal the end of Rob's football days.

"Man, it looks like it after this deal," Chris says. "But, I'm not him, so I have no idea what he's thinking. But, as of right now, it looks like a pretty cool position that he's in."

As for how Chris thinks Gronk's Wrestlemania-hosting gig will go next month ... big bro has all the confidence in the NFL legend, telling us, "I expect good things."

"I think it's going to be entertaining and I hope he gets in the ring at some point as well."