Mike Evans Stoked to Play With Tom Brady, So Happy I'm Boozing!
TB Bucs Star Mike Evans Stoked to Play With Tom Brady, ... So Happy I'm Boozing!!!
3/23/2020 5:50 AM PT
How does Tampa Bay Bucs superstar WR Mike Evans feel about his new 42-year-old QB, Tom Brady?!
"I've been on that Hennessy. Oh, I'm drinking!"
That's what the 26-year-old told gamers during a Fortnite stream on Twitch (he's a huge gamer) -- explaining why he's already thinking PLAYOFFS, BABY!
#Buccaneers WR Mike Evans on Tom Brady now being his QB: “I’ve played six years in the NFL and I haven’t been to the playoffs yet. Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls.”pic.twitter.com/RFav8yLurJ— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 22, 2020 @NFL_DovKleiman
"He's about to be my quarterback, bro ... I've played 6 years in the NFL and I haven't been to the playoffs yet. Tom Brady has won 6 Super Bowls."
Evans continued ... "Bro, I've been on that Hennessy. Oh, I'm drinking. I got Tom Brady. You know what I'm saying?"
The 6'5" wideout is already considered one of the best WRs in the league -- in fact, in 2018 the Bucs signed him to a 5-year, $82.5 million contract extension!
Brady must be stoked about the situation as well -- he reportedly only had one major demand in his contract negotiations with the Bucs ... he wanted all of the players' personal cell phone numbers.
How cool would it be to get a call from Tom Brady?!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.