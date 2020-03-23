Mike Evans Stoked to Play With Tom Brady, So Happy I'm Boozing!

Breaking News

How does Tampa Bay Bucs superstar WR Mike Evans feel about his new 42-year-old QB, Tom Brady?!

"I've been on that Hennessy. Oh, I'm drinking!"

That's what the 26-year-old told gamers during a Fortnite stream on Twitch (he's a huge gamer) -- explaining why he's already thinking PLAYOFFS, BABY!

#Buccaneers WR Mike Evans on Tom Brady now being his QB: “I’ve played six years in the NFL and I haven’t been to the playoffs yet. Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls.”pic.twitter.com/RFav8yLurJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 22, 2020 @NFL_DovKleiman

"He's about to be my quarterback, bro ... I've played 6 years in the NFL and I haven't been to the playoffs yet. Tom Brady has won 6 Super Bowls."

Evans continued ... "Bro, I've been on that Hennessy. Oh, I'm drinking. I got Tom Brady. You know what I'm saying?"

The 6'5" wideout is already considered one of the best WRs in the league -- in fact, in 2018 the Bucs signed him to a 5-year, $82.5 million contract extension!

Brady must be stoked about the situation as well -- he reportedly only had one major demand in his contract negotiations with the Bucs ... he wanted all of the players' personal cell phone numbers.