Donovan McNabb Says Jameis Winston Should Replace Brady In NE, 'He'd Flourish'

A Tom Brady swap for Jameis Winston in New England?!?!

Donovan McNabb is all for that ... the legendary NFL QB tells TMZ Sports he thinks Jameis is the perfect replacement for TB12 in Foxborough.

"I think he would kind of flourish in the New England offense," McNabb says.

As for why ... Donovan tells us he thinks Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick could finally get Winston to stop throwing interceptions -- something the ex-Bucs QB did 30 TIMES last season.

"It'd be more dink-and-dunk, protect the football," McNabb tells us, "and all a sudden, we're talking about New England again possibly winning the AFC East."

The signing wouldn't be all that crazy ... Winston is likely open to a team-friendly deal now that most QB-needy teams are full -- and the Pats certainly could use his talent level on their depleted QB roster.