Tom Brady to Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $30 Mil Per Year!

Breaking News Getty

TB to TB.

Tom Brady is going to the Tampa Bay Bucs -- with a deal that will pay him $30 MILLION per season, so says NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It still sounds like Tom has some I's to dot and T's to cross, but it's essentially a done deal at this point. Unclear how long the contract is for. Guessing it's on the shorter side considering Tom is 42 years old.

BEST DAY EVER FOR MIKE EVANS THO, HUH?!

There is one little issue ... the #12 currently belongs to Bucs star WR Chris Godwin. Will he give it up for free or will Tom have to pay up?!

Of course, the 6-time Super Bowl champ announced he was leaving the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning -- and things developed rapidly after that.

There was reported interest from the Chargers, Dolphins, Raiders and others -- but in the end, the Bucs won out. The Chargers were the last team in the mix before the Bucs came out on top.

Of course, it's a sad day for Pats Nation ... and as owner Robert Kraft put it, "I had hoped he would choose to stay, as a fan and an owner. But, out of respect for the relationship we’ve built, I gave him his freedom."

Brady played 285 games for NE in 20 seasons with the team ... throwing for more than 74,000 yards, 541 TDs ... and oh yeah, winning 6 Super Bowls.