Tom Brady's Dad Says QB Has No Beef W/ Belichick, Pats Exit Wasn't 'Divorce'

Tom Brady has NO hard feelings toward Bill Belichick despite his New England departure ... and calling their split this month a "divorce" wouldn't be fair -- so says the QB's dad.

"Divorce sounds a little bit harsh," Tom Brady, Sr. says, "I think it's a separation, you know?"

When Tom bolted for Tampa Bay earlier this month ... reports indicated Tom wasn't exactly pleased by the lack of love Bill and the Pats showed him when it came to free agency.

But, Tom's dad spoke with Steph Curry's parents, Sonya and Dell, on their "Raising Fame: Sports Edition" podcast ... and he shot down all rumors of a rift with The Hoodie.

"Bill's got a lot of responsibilities to keep the Patriots on track and that is a bigger responsibility than keeping Tommy under the hood," TB Sr. says.

"So, both of them are mature individuals and I really respect Bill's decision and respect Tommy's decision as well. It's okay to take different paths. You don't have to stay joined at the hip."

In fact, Tom's dad claims his son has nothing but love for the Patriots' head man ... even after the split.

"I mean, I can't tell you the hundreds of times that Tommy has said Bill is the best coach in football. Tommy sings Bill's praises."