Ike Taylor Says Tom Brady Is Going To Love Bruce Arians, 'He's 1 Of The Guys'

Ex-Steelers stud Ike Taylor says Tom Brady is going to LOVE his new head coach, telling TMZ Sports he had a blast playing for Bruce Arians for YEARS in Pittsburgh.

"BA's a 'we' guy," Taylor says ... "He’s one of the guys. BA is one of the guys."

Taylor spent nearly a decade around Tampa Bay's head man when Arians was a Steelers assistant ... and Ike had nothing but good things to say about him when we talked to him this week.

In fact, when we asked if TB12 was going to have an easy time playing for the dude down in Florida ... Ike couldn't have been more convinced.

"BA is the ultimate player's coach," Taylor says. "Just from being around BA, Tom Brady is getting a player’s coach, who, for the most part, is just going to let him be him."

Of course, there's been some concern that Bruce's infatuation with the deep ball could hurt Brady -- considering that requires 42-year-old TB12 to hang in the pocket more and take more hits.

But Ike says he knows Arians will be flexible ... and might even implement some of Brady's old offense into this season.

"I would say six or eight games throughout the season the offense should be clicking," Ike says.