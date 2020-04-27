Michael Rubin Says Fan About to Break the Bank for Tom Brady All In Challenge

Exclusive

Michael Rubin -- who created the now-viral All In Challenge -- thinks Tom Brady's about to draw a 7-figure donation to the cause, and says that's still a bargain for one lucky, rich fan!!!

The 76ers partner came on ''TMZ Live'' Monday with updates on some of the big ticket Challenge auctions closing this week -- including G.O.A.T.s like TB12, Magic Johnson and Meek Mill.

While Michael is thrilled the All In Challenge has already raised $20 million, he's hoping to reach $100 mil in donations to feed families during the pandemic. He said what Brady's offering alone will most likely pull in a bid over $1 million when the auction closes Tuesday night.

The Brady winner will go to a game, meet Tom, go out to dinner or a workout with him ... plus, he'll even give you his game-worn Tampa Bay gear. Michael says that alone could earn back a lot of your money.

As for Meek, he's auctioning off his Phantom whip ... and Magic's offering a one-on-one game of H.O.R.S.E. plus all the in-game Lakers perks at Staples Center. Long story short -- these auctions are worth their weight in gold ... and all the cash is for a great cause.

Michael says they've already distributed $10 mil to 4 COVID-19 food charities -- but they've got a lot more to go.