Ariana Grande, David Beckham and Kevin Durant Join All In Challenge

Exclusive

Ariana Grande, David Beckham, Kevin Durant and Aaron Rodgers have joined the All In Challenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief ... and their fans are responding in BIG numbers.

The pop star and trio of superstar athletes all got onboard in the last 24 hours with the fundraiser started by Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin. Ariana announced her fan experience Thursday ... offering dinner with her in L.A. and a hang out with her in the studio. David is hosting a 5 on 5 soccer game with VIP treatment at the new stadium where his Miami CF team will play.

Aaron is auctioning off a tour of historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay ... plus tickets to watch him in a Packers game. Bidding starts at $10k.

Kevin is offering up courtside seats to watch his Brooklyn Nets play, plus a sitdown dinner and a chance to take home his NCAA Player Of The Year Trophy.

The big-name additions are already making a huge difference ... fundraiser organizers tell us they've already raised more than $500,000 just today.

As we've reported ... tons of famous athletes and celebs -- including Drake, Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber, Meek Mill, Mark Cuban, Ryan Seacrest, Magic Johnson and Tom Brady are either raffling or auctioning off amazing packages ... and all the money is going to feed folks in need during the pandemic.