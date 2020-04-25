Russell Wilson and Ciara Get $240k for All in Challenge Double Date

Exclusive Details

We knew Ciara and Russell Wilson were a hot couple, but we didn't know they were THIS hot -- as in, someone dropping six-figures to have dinner with them!!!

The Seahawks QB and singer closed their All In Challenge auction Friday night ... and there was some furious bidding as the closing bell sounded. The couple offered up a chance for a dinner double date to support the Challenge which, as we've told you, is raising money to feed children and families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Early Friday morning, we're told the top bid was $32,000 -- which would have been impressive enough -- but some superfan or fans sent the bids skyrocketing. When the dust settled, the winning bid came in at $240k.

So far, the winner is anonymous. All we know is he or she REALLY loves them some Russell and Ciara.

A few other Challenge auctions closed yesterday ... including Yo Gotti's limited edition Rolex AND tour bus going for $190k -- and NY Giants star Saquon Barkley pulled in $47k for a dinner, workout and game experience.

As we reported, the All In Challenge is the brainchild of 76ers partner Michael Rubin ... who told us on "TMZ Live" about launching the project when he saw how the pandemic was impacting so many millions of families.

This is gonna be a big week for Michael's baby. So far it's raised nearly $20 million, and some big-ticket auctions are closing Tuesday -- like golfing with Peyton Manning, Eli Manning's Corvette, A-Rod's batting practice and, of course, the Tom Brady extravaganza.