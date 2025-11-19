Masked Man Brandishing AR-Style Rifle Sticks Up Las Vegas Casino on Video
A masked man sporting a ballistic helmet walks into a Las Vegas casino with an AR-style rifle to rob the joint.
Sounds like something straight out of a Hollywood action film ... but the wild scenario actually happened last week at the Rampart Casino in Sin City -- and Vegas Police are now releasing video of the shocking stick-up.
It all went down last Thursday night when the gunman strolled onto the grounds and stepped inside the hotel through a parking garage. In addition to the helmet, the suspect, as you can see, was wearing blue sunglasses, a black facemask, and a blue and yellow security-type jacket.
Police say the man then went up to the cashier's cage, flashed the AR-style rifle, and ordered the worker to cough up cash. A security guard is seen confronting the armed suspect -- but he quickly backpedals upon seeing the rifle.
Meanwhile, according to cops, the employee complied with the thief, who hightailed it out of there with an unspecified amount of money.
It doesn't appear anyone was shot or injured, thankfully ... that's how you know it ain't a movie.