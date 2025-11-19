Masked Man Brandishing AR-Style Rifle Sticks Up Las Vegas Casino on Video

Play video content

A masked man sporting a ballistic helmet walks into a Las Vegas casino with an AR-style rifle to rob the joint.

Sounds like something straight out of a Hollywood action film ... but the wild scenario actually happened last week at the Rampart Casino in Sin City -- and Vegas Police are now releasing video of the shocking stick-up.

It all went down last Thursday night when the gunman strolled onto the grounds and stepped inside the hotel through a parking garage. In addition to the helmet, the suspect, as you can see, was wearing blue sunglasses, a black facemask, and a blue and yellow security-type jacket.

Police say the man then went up to the cashier's cage, flashed the AR-style rifle, and ordered the worker to cough up cash. A security guard is seen confronting the armed suspect -- but he quickly backpedals upon seeing the rifle.

Meanwhile, according to cops, the employee complied with the thief, who hightailed it out of there with an unspecified amount of money.