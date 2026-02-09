Auto Worker Who Heckled President Trump as 'Pedo Protector' Keeps Job, No Punishment

Play video content UAW

TJ Sabula -- the Ford plant worker who yelled "pedophile protector" at President Donald Trump during DT's visit to the location -- is keeping his job, and he doesn't have to worry about any disciplinary actions either.

United Auto Workers Vice President Laura Dickerson was at a conference in Washington, D.C. this morning, where she said ... "TJ is well aware that the UAW has his back and supported him in his beliefs. Freedom of speech is real."

Play video content 1/13/26 TMZ.com

According to Dickerson, the contentious interaction showed "what the current president really thinks about working people in the way he responded."

"He gave us the middle finger," Dickerson recalled. "He also said 'You're fired.' Well, this ain't 'The Apprentice,'" she said to enthusiastic cheers.

Sabula had the full backing of his powerful union during a paid suspension ... and looks like they successfully fought for him to keep his position.

Dickerson announced, "TJ has got his job, and more importantly, TJ has no discipline on his record."

She continued ... "That's what we do best, we represent. As UAW members, we speak truth to power. We don't just protect our rights, we exercise them."

As we reported, POTUS seemed to stand by flipping the bird and appearing to tell Sabula "f*** you." White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told TMZ at the time last month ... "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."