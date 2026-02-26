Brady Tkachuk Slams White House AI Video, 'Never Came Out Of My Mouth'

Days after the White House shared an A.I. video of Brady Tkachuk calling Canadians "maple syrup-eating f***s" ... the Ottawa Senators left winger is condemning the clip -- saying, "I don’t like that video because that’s just never come out of my mouth."

Tkachuk met with the media Thursday after returning from a whirlwind couple of days celebrating USA's first Olympic hockey gold in 46 years -- and while the vibes were certainly high overall, he says the AI vid was a bit of a stinker for him.

Brady Tkachuk speaks for the 1st time back in Ottawa:

On the phone call with the President. "It was just a whirlwind of a moment and you can't really control what somebody says. I guess caught of guard a little bit." #gosensgo pic.twitter.com/bVzP5EQ6rb @ComingInHotSens

"It's clearly fake, because it's not my voice, not my lips moving," he said. "I'm not in control of any of those accounts, and I know that those words would never come out of my mouth. So, I can't do anything about it."

When asked if he liked the video, he again clarified he did not.

"It’s not my voice. It’s not what I was saying. I would never say that, that's not who I am."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The 26-year-old did just get back from a trip to the White House earlier in the week. Whether he knew of the video's existence at the time and addressed it with officials isn't known ... but clearly it didn't spoil his trip to meet President Trump.

Brady joined the rest of the team inside the White House before later attending the State of the Union, where they were met with thunderous applause.

Prior to that, he was busy partying his tail off down in Miami at club E11EVEN -- where he and the rest of the team ran up a $150,000 tab -- which Pat McAfee chipped in to help cover.

Play video content