What's The Big Frigin' Coachella Difference?!

Did someone say Coachella?! Kylie Jenner sprinted right into the music-packed weekend, but before you crack open a cold one, can you track down the minor changes in these two shots?

Ring, ring, yellow! The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister entered the desert in nothing short of a sexy yellow latex dress to promote her canned vodka soda line, "Sprinter." Clearly, she's makin' it rain with this hot 'fit ... and her ice-cold canned goods 💦.

Once you're finished admiring Kylie's famous curves, can you pick up what's under her umbrella?