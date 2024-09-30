Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kanye West Fist Bumps La Dinastia Wagner at Tokyo Wrestling Match

Kanye West Meets His Match In Tokyo!!!

Kanye West was spotted chillin' at a wrestling match in Japan, where he crossed paths with wrestler La Dinastia Wagner -- and naturally, the internet went wild over the unexpected encounter.

In a fan clip from Monday’s Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Tokyo, Wagner made his way into the crowd and pointed at someone in particular -- turns out, it was Kanye!

You can spot Wagner giving a fist bump to the person next to Kanye before heading over to Ye himself for the main event.

Kanye gave a hesitant fist-bump back, making it pretty clear he wasn’t about to jump into the ring with the wrestlers.

But, he was definitely having a blast, grinning and hanging out in the crowd as Los Golpeadores, Super Crazy, and Daga came through to dap.

Ye was rolling solo for this one -- no Bianca and her signature skintight outfits in sight!

