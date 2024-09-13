Bianca Censori Parades Stripped-Down Style In China With Kanye West

Play video content

Bianca Censori is back in the spotlight after a short break, flaunting her near-naked outfits on a global tour with Kanye West -- this time, spotted in China.

TMZ obtained footage of the duo, and it’s hard to overlook them -- all thanks to Bianca's nude, semi-sheer 2-piece as they walked through the Intercontinental Hotel's lobby in Haikou, China, Friday morning.

Bianca is clearly in her element, rocking yet another of her signature skimpy, nude-colored outfits.

While BC braved the AC lobby breeze, Kanye kept things cozy and snug ... covered head-to-toe in a white tracksuit.

The duo strolled over to a group, exchanged handshakes, and we're told they kicked off a casual meeting.