Bianca Censori Wears Skintight Look for Tokyo Shopping Spree With Kanye West

Bianca Censori's latest look is surprisingly tame -- at least by her usual standards -- as she managed to keep her curves barely under wraps in a skintight getup that still gives serious "I left half my wardrobe at home" vibes.

Kanye West's better half was spotted on a shopping spree with the rapper in Tokyo ... rocking a skin-toned tank top that plunged daringly low, paired with some Spanx-style matching shorts for a bold undergarment statement.

The only splash of color Bianca added was a pair of black knee-high sock boots ... perfect for staying comfy while hitting the local stores with Ye.

Things are a bit more conservative over on that side of the world, so while Bianca might be pushing the envelope as far as she can, she’s likely steering clear of her full bare-it-all mode to keep things respectful.

Play video content TMZ Studios