Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bianca Censori Wears Skintight Look for Tokyo Shopping Spree With Kanye West

Bianca Censori Buying Clothes To Cover Up?! Skintight Tokyo Street Style

kanye west and bianca censori in tokyo backgrid 3
Backgrid

Bianca Censori's latest look is surprisingly tame -- at least by her usual standards -- as she managed to keep her curves barely under wraps in a skintight getup that still gives serious "I left half my wardrobe at home" vibes.

Kanye West's better half was spotted on a shopping spree with the rapper in Tokyo ... rocking a skin-toned tank top that plunged daringly low, paired with some Spanx-style matching shorts for a bold undergarment statement.

kanye west and bianca censori in tokyo backgrid 4
Backgrid

The only splash of color Bianca added was a pair of black knee-high sock boots ... perfect for staying comfy while hitting the local stores with Ye.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Together
Launch Gallery
kanye & bianca together Launch Gallery

Things are a bit more conservative over on that side of the world, so while Bianca might be pushing the envelope as far as she can, she’s likely steering clear of her full bare-it-all mode to keep things respectful.

matthew_perry_doc_kal
EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
TMZ Studios

She even tucked some of her bare bod in a dress at Kanye’s ‘Vultures’ listening party in China last week -- shocker!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later