Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave's First Birthday Party, Car Theme

Cardi B and Offset went all out celebrating their son Wave Set's first birthday with an extravagant sportscar-themed party ... and the videos and pics from the bash are crazy.

Cardi is showing off all the images on her social media accounts, and Wave Set is going to make a lot of kids jealous ... because the bar for his birthday parties has been set super high.

The parents put Wave Set in a custom remote-controlled car and Offset drove him into the party, which featured blue, green and red Lamborghinis parked out front.

Inside, there were tons of balloons, a DJ spinning tunes and areas for all the kids to play, including a couple slides and some model car racing.

Play video content

The parents had fun too, there was a full bar and a seafood bar ... and they could even get customized denim jackets.

Cardi B's sister, Hennessy Carolina, started crying as she filmed the festivities because the kids are growing up so fast.

Cardi and Offset have thrown a ton of lavish parties for their daughter, Kulture ... and now baby boy Wave Set is getting his turn.

Play video content