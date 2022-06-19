Cardi B & Kids Surprise Offset with Breakfast in Bed for Father's Day

Play video content Instagram / @iamcardib

Offset got the royal treatment on Father's Day -- 'cause Cardi B and his kids were all over him as soon as he woke up ... with a morning buffet that would make IHOP blush.

The rapper was treated to breakfast in bed Sunday, with 4 of his 5 children present -- including his 2 with CB ... Kulture and Wave, their baby boy. Cardi laid out a tray with a ton of tasty dishes ready to gobble ... although Offset had to turn it around so he could feast.

There was just about everything you could imagine as far as food options -- eggs, chicken, bacon, pancakes, fruit and what seems to be porridge of some sort.

Unclear if Offset was able to get a bite in, because his little ones seemed eager to have them read their cards/open their gifts downstairs -- which, as a good dad, he obliged. BTW, their house was totally decked out in Father's Day decorations ... balloons and the like.

Seems like Offset took it all in stride and hammed it up with his kids, who seem to think their old man is a hoot. Sweet to see the whole fam together like this on a special day.