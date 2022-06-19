Cardi B & Kids Surprise Offset with Breakfast in Bed for Father's Day

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Cardi B Surprises Offset, Breakfast in Bed ... Happy Father's Day!!!

6/19/2022 12:09 PM PT
ALL OUT FOR DADDY
Instagram / @iamcardib

Offset got the royal treatment on Father's Day -- 'cause Cardi B and his kids were all over him as soon as he woke up ... with a morning buffet that would make IHOP blush.

The rapper was treated to breakfast in bed Sunday, with 4 of his 5 children present -- including his 2 with CB ... Kulture and Wave, their baby boy. Cardi laid out a tray with a ton of tasty dishes ready to gobble ... although Offset had to turn it around so he could feast.

CARDS FROM THE KIDDOS
Instagram / @iamcardib

There was just about everything you could imagine as far as food options -- eggs, chicken, bacon, pancakes, fruit and what seems to be porridge of some sort.

Unclear if Offset was able to get a bite in, because his little ones seemed eager to have them read their cards/open their gifts downstairs -- which, as a good dad, he obliged. BTW, their house was totally decked out in Father's Day decorations ... balloons and the like.

cardi b offset

Seems like Offset took it all in stride and hammed it up with his kids, who seem to think their old man is a hoot. Sweet to see the whole fam together like this on a special day.

Congrats, Papa Bear!

