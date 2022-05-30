Cardi B & Offset Hit the Streets of Mexico, Buy Bracelets from Local Kids

Cardi B is living it up during her south-of-the-border vacay with Offset, hitting the streets together and even picking up some accessories along the way!!!

Cardi B and Offset took a stroll in Cabo Saturday ... and on the way to their yacht, some young salespeople showed off their finest merch, and Offset couldn't resist.

We're told the rapper bought a few bracelets from the kids ... the little ones look pretty happy they made a sale, running off with some big smiles. Cardi and Offset left land behind for drinks on their yacht after the big purchase.

Their Mexico vacation kicked off last week, and the mother of 2 got a beachside view of quite the show Saturday -- a yacht sinking faster than the Titanic!

I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink pic.twitter.com/dLL3ZJJv9R — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 28, 2022 @iamcardib

Of course, Cardi chronicled everything on video and posted it ... she gives a hilarious play-by-play -- "What the f***?!? It's sinking!!! Y'all see this?!?"