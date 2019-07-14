Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Had an Amazing First Birthday Party

Play video content

Cardi B and Offset's daughter, Kulture, reached a milestone last week, turning 1, and her party did not disappoint.

Cardi and Offset rented out a huge venue Saturday in NYC, and theme was "Onederful Birthday" for the modest price of $400,000!!!

Tons of people showed ... lots of friends and fam. The party was briefly interrupted by the City's power outage -- the lights went off and the AC stopped -- but with the help of a generator an hour later they were all able to party on.

The dessert table was lit ... unbelievable sweets. Check them out.

The characters on Kulture's birthday cake were from the Netflix show, "Word Party" ... they're the same characters on the chain Offset and Cardi got for Kulture after dropping a cool $100k.

There was all sorts of stuff for kids, including a Build-A-Bear Workshop.