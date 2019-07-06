Cardi B Rips Off Wig During Concert at Wireless Festival

Cardi B wigged out during her concert in London, and she's now issued a plea for the safe return of her faux hair!!!

Cardi was amazing on Friday headlining the first night of London's Wireless Festival, and she got so amped during her performance she ripped her wig off her head and hurled it into the crowd.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cardi continued, wearing only a wig cap.

Thing is ... she's having some regrets, and wants it back. She tweeted her plea, but the jury is out on whether the fan who caught the flying hair will return it, keep it, or cash in on e-Bay.