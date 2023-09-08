Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Release Colorful 'Bongos' Video, Sequel to 'WAP'

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are once again a dynamic duo, but this time they've brought their "Bongos" ... and they want you to check 'em out.

On Thursday evening, Cardi released her comeback album single, one fans have been waiting on since her debut project back in 2018 ... and it doesn't disappoint in the skintastic department.

Both rap stars swapped through multiple outfit changes ... mostly bikinis, matching the steamy artwork for the single, which they've been teasing for several days.

Both Cardi and Meg lyrically flex on the track, which employs a Latin-tinged sound, the perfect music bed for Cardi to add a little flavor in Spanish.

"Bongos" is also Megan's first musical release since Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her the same year "WAP" blew up.

