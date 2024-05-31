Caitlin Clark Gets In Heated Exchange W/ Victoria Vivians During Fever-Storm Game

Caitlin Clark's fiery temper flared up once more during the Fever vs. Storm game Thursday night ... when she got so mad at Victoria Vivians, she actually got all up in the WNBA star's face on the court.

The incident happened in the second quarter of the sell-out contest at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse ... when Clark banked in a 30-plus footer, despite Vivians' hand in her face.

After the long 3-pointer, Clark had a few words for Vivians ... which clearly ticked off the Storm guard.

The two proceeded to get into a heated exchange ... which Clark's teammate, Aliyah Boston, had to break up.

After things calmed down, the ref gave Clark and Vivians each a technical foul ... the third tech of the season for Caitlin.

FYI, a player can get up to seven techs before a one-game suspension automatically kicks in.

Play video content Indiana Fever

"Two competitive people," Clark said of the altercation after the game.

"Just being competitive is who I am, that's what I've done my whole career. I think at times there's way I can probably channel it a little better but that's just basketball at the end of the day."

Clark added, "That's never gonna change. I'm never gonna lose that."