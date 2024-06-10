Bill Maher Says Caitlin Clark's Targeted Because Of Sexuality, Race

Play video content HBO

Bill Maher believes Caitlin Clark is being targeted by some of her WNBA peers because she's straight and white.

The TV host discussed the Indiana Fever star and her recent in-game altercation with Chennedy Carter on last week's episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher" ... and he made it clear, he thinks CC's sexuality and race did have roles in the incident.

Chennedy Carter drills a jumper then lays a body check on Caitlin Clark that should get her a look from the Blackhawks!



pic.twitter.com/UlX2l6ZZDd — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) June 1, 2024 @CHGO_Sports

Maher said WNBA players "f***ing hate" the rookie ... and when he later expounded on why -- he said, "it's everything," including her skin color and her sexual preferences.

"It's women are catty," he said. "The league is very lesbian and she's not. And, there's race. There's a lot going on here."

Maher obviously doesn't think it's acceptable ... and he implored Clark's teammates to stick up for her more on the court.

In fact, he told his guest on the show that he agreed wholeheartedly with former NBA star Matt Barnes ... who said earlier this month it's the Fever's "job to have her f***ing back and have each other's back."

Since all the chatters still buzzing from Caitlin Clark on the incident with Chennedy Carter of the Chicago Sky when asked if she needs to apologize. pic.twitter.com/dKcyY787Qg — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) June 7, 2024 @therealknelson

For Clark's part, she told media members earlier Friday she had no issues with the run-in with Carter ... saying, "Basketball's competitive. I get it."

"Sometimes your emotions get the best of you," she continued, "it happened to me multiple times throughout the course of my career. People are competitive."