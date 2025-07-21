Chrishell Stause Hot Shots to 'Sell' Her 44th Birthday!
Chrishell Stause Hot Shots To 'Sell' Her 44th Birthday!
Published
Chrishell Stause is celebrating another HOT year around the sun, and in honor of #44 we've got her sexiest shots to hard-'sell' the big day!
From white-hot bikinis on bougie vacays to pairing her juicy pineapple with her hottest pink bikini, the "Selling Sunset" sex-pot seals the deal with every shot she splashes.
Her social media pages are soaked with show-stopping snaps like this 'beach hair, don't care' pic -- posted up on the sand in a lounge chair.
And lean back into sun-kissed bliss like this glistening selfie -- the reality TV star rockin' a bedazzled 2-piece.
Slide into the gallery and kick off Chrishell's birthday with a bang!
Happy Birthday, Chrishell!