Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chrishell Stause Hot Shots to 'Sell' Her 44th Birthday!

Chrishell Stause Hot Shots To 'Sell' Her 44th Birthday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Chrishell Stause Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Hotter Than California Real Estate! Launch Gallery

Chrishell Stause is celebrating another HOT year around the sun, and in honor of #44 we've got her sexiest shots to hard-'sell' the big day!

From white-hot bikinis on bougie vacays to pairing her juicy pineapple with her hottest pink bikini, the "Selling Sunset" sex-pot seals the deal with every shot she splashes.

0708-Chrishell-Stause-Hot-Shots-Sub1

Her social media pages are soaked with show-stopping snaps like this 'beach hair, don't care' pic -- posted up on the sand in a lounge chair.

0708-Chrishell-Stause-Hot-Shots-Sub2

And lean back into sun-kissed bliss like this glistening selfie -- the reality TV star rockin' a bedazzled 2-piece.

Slide into the gallery and kick off Chrishell's birthday with a bang!

Happy Birthday, Chrishell!