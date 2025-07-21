Chrishell Stause Hot Shots to 'Sell' Her 44th Birthday!

Chrishell Stause is celebrating another HOT year around the sun, and in honor of #44 we've got her sexiest shots to hard-'sell' the big day!

From white-hot bikinis on bougie vacays to pairing her juicy pineapple with her hottest pink bikini, the "Selling Sunset" sex-pot seals the deal with every shot she splashes.

Her social media pages are soaked with show-stopping snaps like this 'beach hair, don't care' pic -- posted up on the sand in a lounge chair.

And lean back into sun-kissed bliss like this glistening selfie -- the reality TV star rockin' a bedazzled 2-piece.

Slide into the gallery and kick off Chrishell's birthday with a bang!