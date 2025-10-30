Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani Excluded From 'Selling Sunset' Premiere Party

The women from "Selling Sunset" are bringing the drama from their reality show to their premiere party ... because Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani didn't get invitations -- and it was intentional.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Netflix did not have an official premiere party for "Selling Sunset" Season 9, but Bre Tiesi organized an event with her fellow cast members.

Chrishell and Chelsea got the short end of the stick here ... they were MIA from Wednesday night's party at Gravitas in Beverly Hills.

Our sources tell us Bre wanted the party to highlight a great season ... and event organizers felt it was best not to invite Chrishell or Chelsea, because there's been some drama brewing between them and Bre, Emma Hernan and Mary Bonnet.

We're told Bre wanted things to stay positive, didn't want anything bad popping off and didn't want to make anyone feel uncomfortable or unhappy ... and that led to Chrishell and Chelsea getting the snub.

Play video content

We got Bre, Emma, Mary, Amanza Smith and newcomer Sandra Vergara at the party and our photog asked them who was the messiest on Season 9 ... and Bre's answer was telling.

Our sources tell us Bre's previously shown she's happy to invite Chrishell and Chelsea to events ... she invited them to a Galentine's party, but the ladies didn't show ... which played out on the latest season of the real estate show.

We're told Chrishell and Chelsea didn't know about Wednesday's party and probably wouldn't have shown up even if they were invited.

Sources close to Chrishell confirm she wasn't invited and also add there is zero chance she would have gone and was in New York to promote the show.