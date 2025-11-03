Vanessa On 'Selling Sunset' 'Memba Her?!

Mexican-American actress Vanessa Villela was 43 years old when she sold her luxurious Los Angeles homes and played mediator on Netflix's popular reality real-estate show, "Selling Sunset" back in 2021.

Vanessa joined the dramatic cast that also featured Chrishell Stause ... who was going through her divorce from Justin Hartley ... and Mary Bonet, who was in the midst of a friend break-up with fellow real estate agent Christine Quinn.